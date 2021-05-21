There is also a form that can be used to submit course materials to Follett.

If adopting digital content:

It is important that you confirm the exact ISBN with the publisher representative prior to submitting to Follett. Please specify whether students should purchase the standalone eBook, courseware, and/or a digital bundle. If a bundle is needed, also provide details on its components. With an increasing number of content providers adding digital options, it’s critical these are verified early-on in the adoption process.

Even if using the same materials as last term!

Because of the pending transition, all faculty must resubmit Summer II and Fall 2021 adoptions to the campus store email address at bookstore@ttu.edu to avoid any data lost in the conversion. Timing is critical.