The Graduate Center is hiring a Statistical Consultant. The mission of the Statistical Consulting Service is to help Texas Tech graduate students and postdoctoral fellows with all aspects of statistical data analysis. A consultant will help students select the optimal analytic strategy and locate resources to carry it out.





Applicants should have a strong statistics background. Applicants should be able to assist students with fundamental analyses to fairly complex modeling. A consultant will be working with students and postdocs from a variety of backgrounds and academic disciplines and will need to be adaptable to various statistical scenarios. This is a part-time position with flexible hours.





To apply or for more information, please email grad.center@ttu.edu.