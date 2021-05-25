The TTU IT Division in coordination with eLearning, TLPDC, and other stakeholders will make changes to the Blackboard Learn Course Naming Convention to provide better identification between 1st Summer, 2nd Summer, and Intersessions courses, on Friday, May 28th, 2021 at 5:00 PM (CDT). No service interruption is expected. The naming convention will identify courses in the following manner:

Examples of the New Naming Convention:

1st Summer Session:

Summer 2021 TTU Physical Geology Laboratory (GEOL-1101-301) 1st Summer Session

2nd Summer Session:

Summer 2021 TTU Fundamentals of Personal Financial Planning (PFP-5371-201) 2nd Summer Session

Intercession:

Summer 2021 TTU Adv Topics In Biology: Advanced Field Ecology: Scientific Writing II and III (BIOL-6301-080) Intersession

Full Term:

Summer 2021 Law Oil and Gas Law I (LAW-6311-D01) Full Term

Should you experience any issues outside of this maintenance window, please contact eLearning at (806) 742-5933 or blackboard@ttu.edu, or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.