Rick Bass is a Texas native now living in Montana. Recognized by numerous Pushcart Prizes and the O. Henry Awards as well as the Texas Institute of Letters, Bass continues to publish celebrated Fiction and nonfiction about the natural world and humans’ place in it. His recent books include For A Little While: New and Selected Stories and The Traveling Feast: On the Road and at the Table with My Heroes

His works are part of the Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.

6/2/2021

Julie Barnett

julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Library

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 6/5/2021

Online

