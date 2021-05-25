Dr. Harrison Gong and Dr. Kerk Kee from the College of Media and Communication at TTU are doing a study over people's interest in different website design, layout, and content about the environment.

You must be at least 18 years or older to participate in the study. The study must be completed in person , and it should not take you more than an hour of your time from start to finish. During this time, you will read a series of seven articles and fill out a survey about your experience. We will also be using an eye-tracking system to take a recording of your eye movements while you read the articles. All of your answers and the eye-tracking recording will be kept anonymous.

If you decide to participate, you will receive $20 in cash.

To participate, you will sign up for a time here: https://ccrlabscheduling.as.me/?appointmentType=21742013





On the day of your appointment, you will report to room 061 in the basement of the Media & Communications building at TTU.

Also, you MUST complete a short COVID-19 pre-screening questionnaire at least 24 hours before your scheduled appointment. If you fail to complete this pre-screening questionnaire, your appointment will be automatically canceled without compensation.



Here is the link for the required COVID-19 screening questions. This will take no more than 1-2 minutes to complete: https://ttucomc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0VdtUrwXqHKAxlc

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Natalie Stanislaus, our research assistant, at natalie.stanislaus@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.