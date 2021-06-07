Join our team!

We are the Texas Tech University System Tele-Engagement Center! If you are a student who loves Texas Tech, loves talking about Texas Tech and all of the great things going on across campus, apply to become an Advancement Ambassador. We are looking for students who are motivated, enthusiastic, love Texas Tech, and want to connect with alumni and friends of the university.

TTUS Advancement Ambassadors work evenings Sunday – Thursdays, with options for some daytime shifts available. Ambassadors will speak with alumni and friends of Texas Tech to help build connections, share information, and grow the support for Texas Tech. By becoming an ambassador, you will get to share your love of Texas Tech with alumni and friends and keep them up to date on what’s going on here on-campus. Over the years, the Tele-Engagement Center has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Texas Tech.

A job at the Tele-engagement Center is a great way to give back to Texas Tech, build your resume, work on your communication skills, and have a ton of fun! The starting pay is $8.50/hr. Apply today by emailing lovbrown@ttu.edu or at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPKhroE8MlUZMvKzJ3eV-r2xUQk5OSVg1VkJWSVpNWk05SUE2VkFNTENHRy4u.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

Enthusiasm for Texas Tech and its mission and programs

Strong and effective interpersonal communications skills

Ability to work under pressure and goal driven

Self-motivated

Ability to develop rapport and positive relationships with a variety of alumni, donors, and potential donors

Advancement Ambassador Duties: