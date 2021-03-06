Beginning August 1, 2021, the credit card service fee will increase to 2.85% and will apply to student account payments made via credit card on or after that date.

The following payment options will continue to be available without a service fee: Debit Cards or eChecks- Payments processed directly from your bank account may be processed online through Raiderlink.ttu.edu by selecting the eBill option under the Student Business Services link.

Paper Checks - Check payments may be mailed to Student Business Services, Texas Tech University, Box 41099, Lubbock, TX 79409-1099

We will continue to accept debit cards, checks, cash, money orders, cashier's checks, traveler's checks and business checks in person at the Student Financial Center located in room 301 West Hall. For more information, please visit the Credit Card Service Fee page on the Student Business Services website. Posted:

6/3/2021



Originator:

Student Business Services



Email:

sbs@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Business Services





Categories

Departmental

