Beginning August 1, 2021, the credit card service fee will increase to 2.85% and will apply to student account payments made via credit card on or after that date.
The following payment options will continue to be available without a service fee:
- Debit Cards or eChecks- Payments processed directly from your bank account may be processed online through Raiderlink.ttu.edu by selecting the eBill option under the Student Business Services link.
- Paper Checks - Check payments may be mailed to Student Business Services, Texas Tech University, Box 41099, Lubbock, TX 79409-1099
- We will continue to accept debit cards, checks, cash, money orders, cashier's checks, traveler's checks and business checks in person at the Student Financial Center located in room 301 West Hall.