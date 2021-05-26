Zoology 2403 Human Anatomy & Physiology I is for all Allied Health and Kinesiology majors requiring a full semester each of Human Anatomy & Physiology I & II (ZOOL 2403 & ZOOL 2404). Students will experience an in-depth study of human gross anatomy including relevant cytology, histology and clinical correlations. All major body systems will be addressed, including the musculoskeletal, nervous, endocrine, respiratory, digestive, urinary, reproductive, cardiovascular, and lymphatic systems.

Additionally this course satisfies the Natural Sciences Core Education Requirement. As such, a number of experimental science and current concept articles related to anatomy and physiology research will be interjected into lecture and lab activities.