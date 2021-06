The infant/toddler and child labs are back in person! The children at our nationally accredited centers are ready to play and learn with you this June! Take the infant/toddler lab (3311) at TTU Center for Early Head Start or the child lab (3313) at the Child Development Research Center. For questions contact Denise Stovall at CEHS (765-2737) or Stacy Johnson (CDRC) 834-4382. Posted:

6/1/2021



Originator:

Jeremiah Ramirez



Email:

Jeremiah.Ramirez@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic