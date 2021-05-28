ATTENTION TTU DEPARTMENTS & PROGRAMS: Looking to fill your open positions with Red Raiders? Have an internship or program that will support students’ career development?

Save the date for the University Career Center’s Scarlet, Black & You! TTU Opportunities Fair on Wednesday, September 1, 2021!

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to promote the opportunities you have available to Texas Tech students and alumni from all across campus. Whether it’s a full-time position, part-time job, internship, program, or unique experience, we would love to help you share it with our Red Raiders! This free event is exclusively for Texas Tech University System departments and programs.



Be on the lookout for registration information mid-June!

If you have any questions, please contact me via email at monica.gomez@ttu.edu or phone at (806) 742-2210. We look forward to your attendance!