Introduction to Library Resources for Music Majors & Minors
- Learn basics of searching for scores and recordings
- Learn where to find music resources in the library
- Learn how to find and navigate music related databases
Noon to 1 p.m.
June 4 & July 9
Online & face to face, Library Instruction Lab 151
How to Do a Literature Review
- Learn how to generate search terms
- Learn how to formulate a search statement
- Learn about emerging standards for literature reviews
2-4 p.m.
June 18 & July 16
Online & face to face, Library Instruction Lab 151
To register
, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops.