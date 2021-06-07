Learn @ Your Library workshops

Introduction to Library Resources for Music Majors & Minors Learn basics of searching for scores and recordings

Learn where to find music resources in the library

Learn how to find and navigate music related databases Noon to 1 p.m. July 13 Online & face to face, Library Instruction Lab 151



How to Do a Literature Review Learn how to generate search terms

Learn how to formulate a search statement

Learn about emerging standards for literature reviews 2-4 p.m. July 16 Online & face to face, Library Instruction Lab 151

To register , visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops. Posted:

7/6/2021



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental

