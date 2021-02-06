We are pleased to announce that in-person New Employee Orientation will resume July 13th. All employees hired on or after June 15th will need to attend NEO in-person to complete the necessary compliance trainings. NEO is hosted the second Tuesday of every month and is from 8:30am-2:45pm at the Jones AT&T stadium.

To register, please visit Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx or email hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu . If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We look forward to giving our new employees this warm welcome again.