Consider attending FREE Supplemental Instruction sessions for help with several Chemistry Courses this summer in both summer terms: CHEM 3305, CHEM 3306! CHEM 3310 will be offered in person AND over ZOOM. We will also be offering SI for MATH 2450 in Summer I and CHEM 1307 in Summer II. SI sessions are free, peer-led review sessions for historically difficult courses. NO reservation is needed, just show up and check our website for the weekly schedule! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/includes/SI_Schedule.pdf Posted:

7/6/2021



Originator:

Sarah Damron



Email:

Sarah.Damron@ttu.edu



Department:

Support Ops for Academic Retention





Categories

Academic

