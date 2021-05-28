In this course, students will explore the relationship between dance and communities, specifically focusing on performance’s stakes and responsibilities in the construction of culturally diverse and inclusive communities. Key topics will include implications and accessibility of dance for public consumption, dance as a connective and globalizing force, dance as a mode of social/political dialogue and individual accountability and healing, and dance as a transformational activator of change. Students can take this asynchronous, online course from anywhere, and will incorporate their own communities into the final project for the course. The course is open to any graduate student at Texas Tech. Email Professor Ali Duffy with any questions: ali.duffy@ttu.edu

Posted:

5/28/2021



Originator:

Ali Duffy



Email:

ali.duffy@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance





Categories

Academic

