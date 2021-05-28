What is WGS 2300 Introduction to Women's and Gender Studies?
Course Description: Basic survey of concepts and theories related to the study of women and to the analysis of gender roles. Fulfills Core Humanities requirement.
What are the learning outcomes for a course like WGS 2300?
- Identify methodologies of historical, literary, philosophical, and/or aesthetic research and recognize their applicability to everyday life.
- Develop analytical arguments in written and/or oral forms.
- Evaluate events, ideas, and artistic expressions in terms of multiple cultural contexts and value systems.
- Demonstrate ways in which the humanities are fundamental to the health and survival of any society.