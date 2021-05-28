Seats Still Available for Summer I in WGS 2300

What is WGS 2300 Introduction to Women's and Gender Studies? Course Description: Basic survey of concepts and theories related to the study of women and to the analysis of gender roles. Fulfills Core Humanities requirement. What are the learning outcomes for a course like WGS 2300? Identify methodologies of historical, literary, philosophical, and/or aesthetic research and recognize their applicability to everyday life. Develop analytical arguments in written and/or oral forms. Evaluate events, ideas, and artistic expressions in terms of multiple cultural contexts and value systems. Demonstrate ways in which the humanities are fundamental to the health and survival of any society. WS 2300 - Intro to Women's Studies | Women's & Gender Studies | TTU



