Chris Zook speaking to the Young Conservatives of Texas at TTU
On July 1st, Zook will be speaking to the Young Conservatives of Texas about launching a career in politics, campaigning in swing districts, and his new upstart non profit aimed at spreading conservative influence in education. The event will be held on Zoom at 7:00pm.

RSVP with this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfZ6FM-FuHSxulNaHAGG35TToQN8WMUpiLKP5HU1rcviL65Dw/viewform?usp=sf_link

If you have any additional questions feel free to email us at Texastech@yct.org

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
6/3/2021

Originator:
Kayla Haygood

Email:
khaygood@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 7/1/2021

Location:
Zoom

Categories