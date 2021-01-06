TTU HomeTechAnnounce

College Connect is hiring for a part time student assistant position.  Applicant must be able to work Wednesday-Friday and Summer 1 and 2. The primary job function of a Student Assistant will include office support by performing daily tasks, including but not limited to, greeting walk-in customers, answering/making phone calls, directing and referring customers to appropriate staff and/or departments. Apply with this link. Email ideal@ttu.edu with questions. 
