IT Division staff and AT&T engineers report that network connectivity has been restored for the following TTU off-site locations: Center for Advanced Research in Engineering

El Paso Architecture

FBRI

Grantham

Lubbock Lake Landmark

Oak Tree Village

Quaker Farm

TTU Downtown Center Thank you for your patience. If you are still experiencing issues connecting to the internet, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Posted:

6/2/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





