This is an intensive art summer camp for junior high and high school students that provides a wonderful opportunity for students who are interested in art, need support developing their A.P. portfolios, or who are simply looking for an exciting summer camp! Students will receive one-on-one, in-depth training from TTU School of Art faculty and instructors over the course of one week. Students will stay in the dorms, hang out at the rec center, and participate in studio art workshops in various mediums. We have two sessions to choose from, June 14th-18 and June 21st-25th. Contact the School of Art Office today for information on how to apply! Posted:

6/2/2021



Brittany Moore



brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu



School of Art



Event Date: 6/14/2021



Texas Tech University School of Art



