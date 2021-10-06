TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
NEW Accelerated BBA to Master of Science in Finance.

All Finance majors. Begin taking graduate courses your senior year and apply up to 9 hours of graduate coursework toward your undergraduate degree! The deadline to Apply is April 15,2022!

Questions? Contact Whitnie.Hill@ttu.edu
Posted:
6/10/2021

Originator:
Alan Smith

Email:
Alan.Smith@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories