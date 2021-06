Are you a full-time TTU employee enrolled in classes for the summer 2021 semester?

If you said yes, click here to view guidelines and submit your application for the Staff Senate Scholarship today!

Application deadline is June 20, 2021 .

About TTU Staff Senate:

The Texas Tech University Staff Senate shall exist to contribute to the welfare of the University staff employees; to serve as a liaison among staff, administration, faculty, and students; and to advise the administration in matters affecting the staff. Through these purposes the Staff Senate strives foremost to contribute to the overall success of Texas Tech University.





As put forth in its Mission Statement, the Texas Tech University Staff Senate works for the members of the TTU staff in ways that benefit both staff members and the University as a whole. The Staff Senate strongly supports any staff member who seeks to further their education by taking courses at TTU. To that end, the Staff Senate established this competitive scholarship to assist those staff members who are enrolled in courses at that are part of such an endeavor.