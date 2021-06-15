The “R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks” series is a monthly discussion sponsored by Staff Senate's Diversity & Inclusion Committee on topics pertaining to diversity, equity, & inclusion. Join us for our next session as staff members discuss Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
Jody Randall (she/her), M.S., Director, Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement & Instructor, Women's & Gender Studies
Logan Beaty, IT Support Senior Specialist, IT Help Central
Amy Prause, Assistant Director of Student Involvement & Raider Red's Food Pantry, Center for Campus Life
John Romero, Unit Manager, University Student Housing
Nick Harpster (he/him/his), Acting President, Lubbock Pride
