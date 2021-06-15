TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join Staff Senate for R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks Webinar
The “R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks” series is a monthly discussion sponsored by Staff Senate's Diversity & Inclusion Committee on topics pertaining to diversity, equity, & inclusion. Join us for our next session as staff members discuss Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Jody Randall (she/her), M.S., Director, Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement & Instructor, Women's & Gender Studies

Logan Beaty, IT Support Senior Specialist, IT Help Central 

Amy Prause, Assistant Director of Student Involvement & Raider Red's Food Pantry, Center for Campus Life

John Romero, Unit Manager, University Student Housing

Nick Harpster (he/him/his), Acting President, Lubbock Pride 



Register for the discussion today at bit.ly/June2021REDTalk.

To view our past R.E.D. Talks, visit the Staff Senate YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2SF4ezjDl5KZiIGVp_d-bg

Zoom link will be sent day of the event. 
Posted:
6/9/2021

Originator:
Sandra Addo

Email:
sandra.addo@ttu.edu

Department:
Ag Sciences and Natural Resources

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 6/15/2021

Location:
Zoom Webinar

