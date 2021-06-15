Join Staff Senate for R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks Webinar

The “R.E.D. (Raiders Engaged in Diversity) Talks” series is a monthly discussion sponsored by Staff Senate's Diversity & Inclusion Committee on topics pertaining to diversity, equity, & inclusion. Join us for our next session as staff members discuss Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Jody Randall (she/her), M.S., Director, Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement & Instructor, Women's & Gender Studies Logan Beaty, IT Support Senior Specialist, IT Help Central Amy Prause, Assistant Director of Student Involvement & Raider Red's Food Pantry, Center for Campus Life John Romero, Unit Manager, University Student Housing Nick Harpster (he/him/his), Acting President, Lubbock Pride



Register for the discussion today at bit.ly/June2021REDTalk. To view our past R.E.D. Talks, visit the Staff Senate YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2SF4ezjDl5KZiIGVp_d-bg To view our past R.E.D. Talks, visit the Staff Senate YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2SF4ezjDl5KZiIGVp_d-bg

Zoom link will be sent day of the event. Posted:

6/9/2021



Originator:

Sandra Addo



Email:

sandra.addo@ttu.edu



Department:

Ag Sciences and Natural Resources



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 6/15/2021



Location:

Zoom Webinar



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

