CMMC Level 1 Training Northwest Texas PTAC partnered with Totem Technologies, to deliver an exclusive, one-hour event where you will learn solutions to common Level 1 challenges, discover the domains and controls you may still need to implement. and get answers to your CMMC questions directly from the experts. When: June 30th, 2021

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Cost: FREE

Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1

Questions: 806-745-3973 Posted:

6/23/2021



Originator:

Sydney Langford



Email:

Sydney.M.Langford@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



