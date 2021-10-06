As previously announced on November 4, 2020, Microsoft is continuing to phase out Office 365 (O365) support for Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge Legacy. To avoid problems connecting to Office 365 sites and applications such as Microsoft Outlook and Teams on the web, we strongly recommend that users of these older Microsoft web browsers upgrade to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, or use the latest version of Chrome or Firefox.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact your department’s local IT support staff or IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

