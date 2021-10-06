SBDC @ TTU - Student Job Opening for a Part-time Consulting Assistant





Small Business Development Center (SBDC) seeks a student to work part-time as a consultant assistant. We are a great place to work and add valuable experience to your resume. Website: https://www.lubbocksbdc.org/

Enrolled as an Accounting or business related major

Must work year round at off campus location for 20 hours on M-F

Proficient in MS programs

Tasks include research, working with small business owners, & possibly teach seminars

Background check required

Student must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 hours @ TTU with satisfactory GPA

Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills

Have at least 6 months prior experience in an office or professional environment

Prefer a grad student or higher level undergrad student

If interested, email resume to ray.laurent@ttu.edu by July 2, 2021 @ noon.