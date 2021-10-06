SBDC @ TTU - Student Job Opening for a Part-time Consulting Assistant
Small Business Development Center (SBDC) seeks a student to work part-time as a consultant assistant. We are a great place to work and add valuable experience to your resume. Website: https://www.lubbocksbdc.org/
- Enrolled as an Accounting or business related major
- Must work year round at off campus location for 20 hours on M-F
- Proficient in MS programs
- Tasks include research, working with small business owners, & possibly teach seminars
- Background check required
- Student must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 hours @ TTU with satisfactory GPA
- Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Have at least 6 months prior experience in an office or professional environment
- Prefer a grad student or higher level undergrad student
If interested, email resume to ray.laurent@ttu.edu by July 2, 2021 @ noon.