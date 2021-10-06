TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SBDC @ TTU - Student Job Opening for a Part-time Consulting Assistant

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) seeks a student to work part-time as a consultant assistant. We are a great place to work and add valuable experience to your resume. Website: https://www.lubbocksbdc.org/
  • Enrolled as an Accounting or business related major
  • Must work year round at off campus location for 20 hours on M-F
  • Proficient in MS programs
  • Tasks include research, working with small business owners, & possibly teach seminars
  • Background check required
  • Student must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 hours @ TTU with satisfactory GPA
  • Possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Have at least 6 months prior experience in an office or professional environment
  • Prefer a grad student or higher level undergrad student
If interested, email resume to ray.laurent@ttu.edu by July 2, 2021 @ noon.
Posted:
6/10/2021

Originator:
Emma Carrasco

Email:
emma.carrasco@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region


