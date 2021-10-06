FACULTY SEARCH COMMITTEE WORKSHOPS

Section 2.a.(7) of Texas Tech Operating Policy & Procedure 32.16, “Faculty Recruitment Procedure,” requires all faculty search committee members to complete a half-day Faculty Search Committee Workshop hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity. To help faculty search committee members comply with this new requirement, the OID has scheduled virtual Workshops during the summer. Workshops will be held on the following dates at the noted times:

Thursday, June 24, 8:30 a.m. – Noon; and,

Wednesday, July 27, 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Please email Hayden Salcido at john.h.salcido@ttu.edu to register for a virtual Faculty Search Committee Workshop hosted by the Office of Institutional Diversity.

For more information or questions, please contact:

Dr. Ashley Gonzales, OID Senior Director Paul S. Ruiz, Lead Administrator

ashley.gonzales@ttu.edu paul.ruiz@ttu.edu

(806) 742-7025 (806) 834-5415