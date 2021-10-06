As a result of the recent bookstore vendor transition, there is a critical need for action on course material adoptions. Faculty/staff should adopt for 2021 summer and fall as soon as possible in order to ensure course material availability.

For Summer II and Fall 2021, please submit your adoption via email to bookstore@ttu.edu being sure to include your name, course and section, and the ISBN or book and course material information for the courses you are teaching. If you prefer, you may email bookstore@ttu.edu the linked Course Adoption Information form below.