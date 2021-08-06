Apply by emailing cover letter, resume, and sample of work (photography, graphic design, video editing) to Taysha Williams at taysha.williams@ttu.edu s

RESPONSIBILITIES •Consult with Program Directors to determine branding and marketing needs. •Travel to on-campus and off-campus locations to document Innovation Hub events and programs. •Manage video and photography shooting and editing for programs and events. • Manage, edit, and create website content. • Manage social media content including:Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn • Assist with creating and coordinating marketing collateral for all hub programs (HTMLs,Programs, Brochures,and Flyers) • Other duties as assigned including event support.

Must work Monday – Friday during Innovation Hub business hours. (flexible hours based around school schedule) • Experience in photography, using editing software such as Adobe Photoshop • Experience in design, or proven self-learner •Possess competent written and oral communication skills •Great work ethic, integrity, dependability • Independent judgment and exceptional customer service • Excellent time management



Posted:

6/8/2021



Originator:

Taysha Williams



Email:

taysha.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

