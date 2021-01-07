Apply by emailing cover letter, resume, and sample of work (photography, graphic design, video editing) to Taysha Williams at taysha.williams@ttu.edu s
RESPONSIBILITIES
•Consult with Program Directors to determine branding and marketing needs.
•Travel to on-campus and off-campus locations to document Innovation Hub events and programs.
•Manage video and photography shooting and editing for programs and events.
• Manage, edit, and create website content.
• Manage social media content including:Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn
• Assist with creating and coordinating marketing collateral for all hub programs (HTMLs,Programs, Brochures,and Flyers)
• Other duties as assigned including event support.
Must work Monday – Friday during Innovation Hub business hours. (flexible hours based around school schedule)
• Experience in photography, using editing software such as Adobe Photoshop
• Experience in design, or proven self-learner
•Possess competent written and oral communication skills
•Great work ethic, integrity, dependability
• Independent judgment and exceptional customer service
• Excellent time management