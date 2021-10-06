The MIS department at Rawls College of Business is conducting a study on how users of recommendation systems perceive complexity. We need participants who are students at TTU. This is a completely online study (through Zoom meetings). The participants will be entered a drawing with a 10% chance of being selected to obtain a $100 Amazon gift card (for this round, we will need 100 participants and we will give 10 gift cards, 100$ each to our lucky participants). The drawing will be done on June 30, 2021. The time needed to complete the experiment is about 40-55 minutes. Participants will be asked to use a recommendation system and then answer some questions online. No identifiable data will be collected from participants. This study has IRB approval.

If you are interested or need more information, please email ehsanghasemi2015@gmail.com.



