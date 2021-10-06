Beginning on Saturday, June 12th at 8:00AM CDT and lasting through the early morning Sunday, June 13th, TOSM staff will be performing maintenance on several systems. Please see the schedule below for details.





Banner Patches and Upgrades

On Saturday, June 12th, between 8:00AM and 6:00PM CDT, TOSM staff will be installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production. Individual Banner Enterprise applications (i.e. Banner Admin and Banner Self-Service applications) will be intermittently unavailable while those specific applications are upgraded.





Xtender Upgrade (imaging.texastech.edu)

Xtender will also be upgraded between 8:00AM and 6:00PM CDT on Saturday, June 12th and will be unavailable throughout the window.





Banner Database Maintenance

On Saturday, June 12th, beginning at 6:00PM CDT, the TOSM database team will begin database maintenance. This maintenance is expected to last throughout the evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday. All maintenance is expected to be complete by 8:00AM CDT Sunday morning, June 13th. During this maintenance window, however, the Banner database and all Banner Enterprise applications will be unavailable. Services affected by the database maintenance are listed below: