Do you know your health numbers? Win a $20 Amazon Gift Card

The Kinesiology and Sport Management (KSM) department is offering an on-campus preventative health screening clinic for benefits-eligible employees beginning Fall 2021 semester.  Screening will include health-related physical fitness components, such as, body composition, blood values, and cardiovascular testing.  To qualify for a chance to win 1 of 5 - $20  Amazon gift cards, you must submit the initial health screening survey and be cleared to participate by August 1, 2021.   For more information and for the initial health screening survey go to  KSM health screening clinic, email ksm.healthclinic@ttu.edu or call 806-834-0160.


 
Posted:
6/17/2021

Originator:
Heidi Wiedenfeld

Email:
heidi.wiedenfeld@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management


