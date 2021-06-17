Payroll & Tax Services is hiring for a part-time Graduate Assistant. Primary duties include the following: Assist with maintaining the TimeClock Plus system.

Assist with maintaining the TimeClock Plus system. Provide support to departmental end users utilizing TimeClock Plus.

Assist with updating the Payroll & Tax Services website and Raiderlink/Webraider portal tab.

Provide desktop support and troubleshooting to users within Payroll & Tax Services.

Help create ad hoc queries and Cognos reports to benefit the department.

Work the front desk when needed, distributing checks and answering questions. Requirements: Currently enrolled as a graduate student.

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledgeable about database concepts and web design.

Proficient with Microsoft Office applications. Preferred Qualifications: Majoring in MIS or related field. Interested candidates, please send a resume and cover letter to support.payrollservices@ttu.edu. Posted:

6/17/2021



Originator:

Kyle Bell



Email:

kyle.bell@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

