Payroll & Tax Services is hiring for a part-time Graduate Assistant.
Primary duties include the following:
-
Assist with maintaining the TimeClock Plus system.
- Provide support to departmental end users utilizing TimeClock Plus.
- Assist with updating the Payroll & Tax Services website and Raiderlink/Webraider portal tab.
- Provide desktop support and troubleshooting to users within Payroll & Tax Services.
- Help create ad hoc queries and Cognos reports to benefit the department.
- Work the front desk when needed, distributing checks and answering questions.
Requirements:
- Currently enrolled as a graduate student.
- Effective verbal and written communication skills.
- Knowledgeable about database concepts and web design.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office applications.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Majoring in MIS or related field.
Interested candidates, please send a resume and cover letter to support.payrollservices@ttu.edu.