Student Success & Retention is hiring Peer Success Coaches! Peer Success Coaches (PSCs) are undergraduate students that engage and assist fellow Texas Tech students by providing support and connecting students to various campus resources. PSC's also participate in outreach events, like resource fairs, and present to classes and student organizations about a variety of academic topics.



For more information, and to view the job posting, please use this link: ttu.12twenty.com/job-postings/31999904827765 Posted:

6/17/2021



Originator:

Thomas Kay



Email:

thomas.kay@ttu.edu



Department:

Success and Retention





