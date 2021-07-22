|
The TLPDC in collaboration with the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2021-2022 Institute for Inclusive Excellence.
This program was created in 2009 and provides faculty members (including full-time tenured faculty, tenure-track faculty, full-time professors of practice, and full-time lecturers) with an opportunity to develop and promote a greater understanding of the value of academic diversity. Participants will finish the Institute with a richer understanding of inclusivity and diverse teaching pedagogies.
The application is due on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 for more information visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Programs/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence.php or contact Erika Brooks-Hurst by email at erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu.
