The Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC) Session is part 6 of 6 for the Deeply Rooted Conversations. This session will dive into the different needs of the QTPOC communities and how allies can join in the fight.

The QTPOC session will take an intentional look into inclusive and equitable practices and how anyone can be a champion for change and inclusion. To register, please visit here

Posted:

6/16/2021



Originator:

Nefertiti Beck



Email:

Nefertiti.Beck@ttu.edu



Department:

SILC



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 6/23/2021



Location:

Zoom - Registration Required



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Faculty/Staff Organization

Student Organization