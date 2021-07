Texas Tech University Human Resources has developed a Staff Search Committee training to assist with successful, efficient, inclusive, and compliant searches. This training is intended for anyone who is either leading or serving on a Staff Search Committee. The Staff Search Committee training is currently offered in an online format and may be accessed through Cornerstone.

https://ttu.csod.com/LMS/BrowseTraining/BrowseTraining.aspx?tab_page_id=-6#f=1&o=1