Student Assistant Position Opening

Parent and Family Relations, a University department, seeks motivated and energetic Student Assistant for a part-time position.  The position starts as early as July 1st and would continue in Fall 2021/Spring 2022. 

 

Duties include: setting up for and providing assistance at parent and family events and interacting with parents and family members of new students at Raiderland Experience (in-person events throughout the summer). This position involves a high level of contact with people and requires knowledge of Texas Tech University and its traditions as well as strong communication skills.  Preferred qualifications:  experience in student spirit organizations, student activities, student organizations, and/or campus life.   

  

Clerical duties may include answering phones and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service are crucial. 

 

If starting during Summer II, students should be available to work on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between 2pm and 4pm. 

 

 

Qualifications: 

  • Must be a currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate student (if not taking summer classes, must be registered for fall 2021).  

  • Must have completed at least one full semester of coursework at Texas Tech 

  • 2.75 institutional GPA 

 

Questions regarding this position should be directed to parent@ttu.edu Applications available at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/483632.  Students selected for interviews will be interviewed via Zoom.  

 

 

Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.  

 

Anticipated employment dates: July 1, 2021 – Spring 2022 

Expected Work Hours: average of 10-15 hours per week in summer; up to 20 hours per week in fall/spring 

Rate of Pay: $8.50/hour 

 
Posted:
7/5/2021

Originator:
Christine Self

Email:
christine.self@ttu.edu

Department:
Parent Relations


