Parent and Family Relations, a University department, seeks a motivated and energetic Student Assistant for a part-time position. The position starts as early as July 1st and would continue in Fall 2021/Spring 2022. Duties include: setting up for and providing assistance at parent and family events and interacting with parents and family members of new students at Raiderland Experience (in-person events throughout the summer). This position involves a high level of contact with people and requires knowledge of Texas Tech University and its traditions as well as strong communication skills. Preferred qualifications: experience in student spirit organizations, student activities, student organizations, and/or campus life. Clerical duties may include answering phones and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service are crucial. If starting during Summer II, students should be available to work on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between 2pm and 4pm. Qualifications: Must be a currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate student (if not taking summer classes, must be registered for fall 2021). Must have completed at least one full semester of coursework at Texas Tech

2.75 institutional GPA Questions regarding this position should be directed to parent@ttu.edu. Applications available at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/483632. Students selected for interviews will be interviewed via Zoom. Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning. Anticipated employment dates: July 1, 2021 – Spring 2022 Expected Work Hours: average of 10-15 hours per week in summer; up to 20 hours per week in fall/spring Rate of Pay: $8.50/hour Posted:

