Parent and Family Relations, a University department, seeks a motivated and energetic Student Assistant for a part-time position. The position starts as early as July 1st and would continue in Fall 2021/Spring 2022.
Duties include: setting up for and providing assistance at parent and family events and interacting with parents and family members of new students at Raiderland Experience (in-person events throughout the summer). This position involves a high level of contact with people and requires knowledge of Texas Tech University and its traditions as well as strong communication skills. Preferred qualifications: experience in student spirit organizations, student activities, student organizations, and/or campus life.
Clerical duties may include answering phones and general office duties. Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail. Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service are crucial.
If starting during Summer II, students should be available to work on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between 2pm and 4pm.
Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.
Anticipated employment dates: July 1, 2021 – Spring 2022
Expected Work Hours: average of 10-15 hours per week in summer; up to 20 hours per week in fall/spring