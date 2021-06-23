TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Psychological Treatment Study for ADHD: Paid Research Participation Opportunity

We are looking for adults experiencing ADHD and either co-occurring depression or anxiety to participate in a research study conducted in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University. We are interested in investigating the effectiveness of a 10-12 session individualized cognitive-behavioral treatment for adults experiencing ADHD and depression or anxietySymptoms of ADHD include inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity. Treatment sessions will typically occur once a week, and are generally 45-50 minutes long, although more frequent and longer assessment sessions may occur prior to treatment. Participants must be willing to complete an individualized questionnaire three times a day that will take approximately 5 to 8 minutes each time. Treatment will be provided free of charge. Participants can earn up to $188 for completing questionnaires. 

 

To participate, you must be 18 years or older, speak and read fluent English, and must be U.S. Citizens.  

 

Please note: Students interested in participating in the study must be living in Lubbock, TX through the end of the Summer 2 term 

 

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Antonio Pagan (Antonio.paga@ttu.edu) 

 
Principal Investigator: Dr. Andrew K. Littlefield 

 

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (HRPP).  
Posted:
6/23/2021

Originator:
Antonio Pagan-Silberman

Email:
antonio.pagan@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences


