The new Texas Tech Bookstore is now open on campus!
Faculty, staff, and students may access the store site to order merchandise and academic materials. https://www/depts.ttu.edu/bookstore/
The Follett bookstore team and the TTU IT team are still working on full technology integration and additional information will be distributed about the course adoption process and the course material purchasing process through Blackboard.
Mario Carvajal is the new campus bookstore manager and will be able to assist with questions and concerns. Mario's contract information is m.carvajal@follett.com. The bookstore phone number is 806-203-3232.