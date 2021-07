The CDRC STEAM camp will ignite imaginations through an integrated STEAM approach to learning about the world. Participants will experience math, science, technology, and engineering through creative age-appropriate hands-on projects including a variety of art projects. Who Can Attend? Children ages 5 years (having completed kindergarten) - 8 years Dates: July 12-16

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Cost:

$250 How do I Register? Register Online or call for more info, (806) 742-3016 Posted:

6/29/2021



Originator:

Stacy Johnson



Email:

stacy.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

Child Development Research Center





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental