Staff Senate is excited to announce that the Staff Emergency Fund (SEF) committee is now accepting applications! SEF exists to help further support current Texas Tech staff. What is SEF?

• Limited financial assistance to Texas Tech University staff who are experiencing a temporary hardship due to a significant life event



Who can apply for SEF?

• Full-time or part-time, benefits-eligible, non-faculty Texas Tech University staff



For more information or to apply, visit : https://www.depts.ttu.edu/.../comm.../staffemergencyf und.php

Posted:

7/15/2021



Originator:

Kristina McCravey



Email:

kristina.mccravey@ttu.edu



Department:

Center for Communication Research





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization