Join Our Team!

SI Leaders gain valuable experience helping others while strengthening their own knowledge and skills in historically difficult courses.



Available Positions for Fall 2021 Semesters

ACCT 2300 - Financial Accounting

ACCT 2301 - Managerial Accounting

CHEM 1307 - Principles of Chemistry I

FIN 3320 - Financial Management

MATH 2300 - Statistical Methods

ME 2302 - Dynamics

ME 2322 - Engineering Thermodynamics I

ME 3403 - Mechanics of Solids

PHYS 1403 - General Physics I



Qualifications & Application Process

For more information and to apply for a position, please visit our website for further instructions.