Join Our Team & Make an Impact!

SI Leaders gain valuable experience helping others while strengthening their own knowledge and skills in historically difficult courses.


Available Positions for Fall 2021 Semesters

ACCT 2300 - Financial Accounting
ACCT 2301 - Managerial Accounting
CHEM 1307 - Principles of Chemistry I
FIN 3320 - Financial Management
MATH 2300 - Statistical Methods
ME 2302 - Dynamics
ME 2322 - Engineering Thermodynamics I
ME 3403 - Mechanics of Solids
PHYS 1403 - General Physics I


Qualifications & Application Process

 

For more information and to apply for a position, please visit our website for further instructions.
7/6/2021

Carly Allman

Carly.Allman@ttu.edu

Support Ops for Academic Retention


