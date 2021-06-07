The Department of Geosciences at Texas Tech University is hiring a postdoctoral disaster scholar in the human dimensions of geography or related field (e.g. sociology, anthropology, or STS) to perform specialized work in the planning, conducting, and / or supervision of original disaster research. Specifically, the postdoctoral scholar will assist faculty members who study human-environment relationships in disasters in designing, conducting, and analyzing mixed methods (e.g. interviews and survey) research related to compound weather hazards that accompany hurricane threats in the coastal United States and Puerto Rico. The postdoctoral scholar may also help supervise student assistants in the Risk and Equity in Disasters (RED) Lab, a social sciences lab that spans social and physical sciences. A PhD in geography or related social sciences field, such as sociology, anthropology, or STS, is required (i.e. degree in hand) for a start date of Aug 2021. Review of candidates will begin immediately.

Required skills and abilities: • survey design expertise & basic statistical analysis • interview / focus group design & analysis • travel for data collection, conference presentations, & workshops • develop knowledge & disseminate findings through publications and webinars • organize work effectively, conceptualize & prioritize objectives, and exercise independent judgement • establish & maintain effective work relationships with other employees and the public

Preferred qualifications: • experience working in interdisciplinary research teams • knowledge of working with stakeholders to co-produce knowledge • proficiency in Latin American Spanish / Puerto Rican Spanish

Please email Dr. Jen Henderson at jen.henderson@ttu.edu with questions. Apply at the following link: https://bit.ly/3xj63V1

7/6/2021



Jen Henderson



Jen.Henderson@ttu.edu



Geosciences





