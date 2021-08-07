First-Generation means that neither of your parent(s) or guardian(s) has earned a Bachelor's degree in the United States.





Our program seeks to provide social engagement and student success through peer mentorship. As a mentee, you'll benefit from:

Being connected to a First-Gen Peer Mentors to help you navigate life at Tech

An expanded network of support

Free resources and programs to help you grow and succeed academically and professionally

Scholarship opportunity (open to active participants only)

Interested in joining our program? Become a mentee by following this link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/overview.php





Not First-Gen yet still want to support and be a part of the community? Become a First-Gen champion! Contact our office and we will share ways you can advocate on behalf of the First-Gen Community.

If you have any inquiries or concerns, please email us at fgtmp@ttu.edu or visit our office in Doak Hall, Room 119. We hope to see your success as a First-Gen Student!