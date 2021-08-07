First-Generation means that neither of your parent(s) or guardian(s) has earned a Bachelor's degree in the United States.
Our program seeks to provide social engagement and student success through peer mentorship. As a mentee, you'll benefit from:
- Being connected to a First-Gen Peer Mentors to help you navigate life at Tech
- An expanded network of support
- Free resources and programs to help you grow and succeed academically and professionally
- Scholarship opportunity (open to active participants only)
Interested in joining our program? Become a mentee by following this link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/overview.php
Not First-Gen yet still want to support and be a part of the community? Become a First-Gen champion! Contact our office and we will share ways you can advocate on behalf of the First-Gen Community.
If you have any inquiries or concerns, please email us at fgtmp@ttu.edu or visit our office in Doak Hall, Room 119. We hope to see your success as a First-Gen Student!