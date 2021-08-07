TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you First-Gen? Seeking a caring community? Join our Peer Mentorship Program!

First-Generation means that neither of your parent(s) or guardian(s) has earned a Bachelor's degree in the United States.


Our program seeks to provide social engagement and student success through peer mentorship. As a mentee, you'll benefit from: 

  • Being connected to a First-Gen Peer Mentors to help you navigate life at Tech
  • An expanded network of support
  • Free resources and programs to help you grow and succeed academically and professionally 
  • Scholarship opportunity (open to active participants only)

Interested in joining our program? Become a mentee by following this link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/overview.php                                      


Not First-Gen yet still want to support and be a part of the community? Become a First-Gen champion! Contact our office and we will share ways you can advocate on behalf of the First-Gen Community.

If you have any inquiries or concerns, please email us at fgtmp@ttu.edu or visit our office in Doak Hall, Room 119. We hope to see your success as a First-Gen Student!
Posted:
7/8/2021

Originator:
Laura Flores

Email:
Laura.Flores@ttu.edu

Department:
First Generation Programs


