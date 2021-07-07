A serious vulnerability was recently discovered in Windows 10 which, if exploited, could allow an attacker to run arbitrary code with system privileges. An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights (source: https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2021-34527).

Microsoft recently released a security update to fix this vulnerability. The TTU IT Division recommends updating your Windows products and rebooting immediately to protect yourself and information resources. You may find information about updating your system online at https://www.askIT.ttu.edu/windowsupdate.

Most university systems are maintained by departmental IT staff or by TTU IT Help Central, and it’s possible that your system may have already been patched. However, it may still need to be rebooted. If you are unsure, please check for updates and then reboot.

We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity and invite you to learn more cybersecurity tips online at http://www.cybersecurity.ttu.edu. For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.