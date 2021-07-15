Young Conservatives of Texas is one of the largest conservative student organizations on the Tech campus. Our motto, "Principles Over Party". Join us next semester for weekly, non-mandatory meetings where we have debates, political speakers, and discussions. YCT also participates in activism in many political areas by joining political campaigns, tabling about political arguments, and much more. Still unsure if YCT is right for you? Come find us tabling outside the Student Union Building during the fall and spring semesters and talk to us!





Click this link if you're interested in joining the Young Conservatives of Texas! You'll be added to our business and 'for fun' Groupme's





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.