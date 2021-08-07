On Saturday, July 10th, beginning at 6:00 PM CDT, TOSM staff will be conducting database maintenance on the Banner Production Database. This maintenance is expected to last throughout the evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday. The following applications and services will be unavailable until approximately 2:00 AM CDT on July 11th during the database maintenance.

• All Banner Applications, including Student Registration • DegreeWorks • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider) • AppWorx • CAS • Cognos (All reporting) • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu) • ECRT • Banner Integration for eProcurment • Texas Tech Mobile • Xtender • Banapps • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu) • Recruit • Advise • FormFusion • IntelleCheck • Axiom • fsaATLAS • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu) • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning) • TouchNet/Banner Integration • Jira • Confluence • TimeClock Plus

Once the database maintenance is complete and the above applications and services are restored, ODS will become unavailable while the data is reloaded. All maintenance is expected to be complete by noon on Sunday, July 11th.

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

7/8/2021



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





