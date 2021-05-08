HUM 1300 introduces students to different fields in the humanities through a range of discussions led by an all-star line-up of humanities faculty. Hear guest lectures by professors from Anthropology, Theater, Art History, English, Philosophy, and History, among others. For more course information or registration details, contact the instructor Dr. Lauren Griffith ( lauren.griffith@ttu.edu ) or Dr. Michael Borshuk, Director of the Humanities Center ( michael.borshuk@ttu.edu ). Posted:

